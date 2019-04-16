JI’s newly-elected central shoora announced

LAHORE: Jamaat-i-Islami election commission has announced the names of newly-elected members of JI’s central Shoora, the central decision making body, after completion of polls process.

JI election commission chief Asadullah Bhutto announced at a press conference Monday that JI central Shoora comprises 80 members including 10 women who have been elected by 40,000 JI ‘arkan’( permanent members) through secret ballot. He said new JI central Shoora has 22 male members and one female member from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Thirteen male members are from northern Punjab besides one woman member. Fifteen male members are from central Punjab besides two women members. Six male Shoora members and one woman member have been elected from South Punjab. Eleven male and four women members have been elected from Sindh, while three male and one female member were elected from Balochistan.

He said the JI was a democratic and progressive party and was strictly following its constitution. He said the party wanted the democratic system to take roots and flourish in the country. However, he said other political parties in the country only paid lip-service to democracy and did not have real democracy in their own ranks. He said the supremacy of constitution and the law could be established only by strictly following the democratic norms.

The names of Shoora members elected from KP are: Atiqur Rahman, Misbahullah, Sabir Husain Awan, Asif Luqman Qazi, Dr Muhammad Attaur Rahman, Jamaluddin, Ezazul Mulk Afkari, Maulana Asadullah, Arshad Zaman, Inayatullah Khan, Hanifullah Khan, Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali, Muhammad Haleem, Muhammad Amin, Fazal Subhan, Sajid Qureshi, Mehboob Elahi, Tariq Shirazi, Dr Muhammad Qasim, Maulana Tasleem Iqbal, Haroonur Rashid, Muhammad Hasan and the female member is Humaira Tayyab.

Shoora members from northern Punjab are: Nasrullah Randhawa, Zubair Safdar, Muhammad Arif Shirazi, Raja Jawwad, Shamsur Rahman Swati, Javed Iqbal Cheema, Prof Irfan Ahmed, Ziaullah Shah, Dr Khalid Saqib, Riaz Farooq Sahi, Muhammad Iqbal Khan, Maulana Abdus Sattar, Fidaur Rahman and Dr Rukhsana Jabeen. Shoora members from central Punjab are: Sardar Zafar Husain Khan, Azeem Randhawa, Mehr Bahadur Khan Jhakkar, Mazhar Iqbal Randhawa, Hafiz Ghulam Mustafa, Bilal Qudrat Butt, Dr Shakil Thakar, Zikrullah Mujahid, Hafiz Salman Butt, Muhammad Javed Kasuri, Eng Akhlaq Ahmed, Sarfraz Khan, Dr Liaqat Ali Kausar and Dr Tahir Siraj while two female members are Bushra Sadiqa and Humaira Tariq.

Shoora members from southern Punjab are: Safdar Iqbal Hashmi, Ch Asghar Ali Gujjar, Sh Muhammad Usman, Syed Zeeshan Haider, Dr Anwarul Haq, Iftikhar Nadeem and female member Razia Fatima.

Members elected from Sindh are: Hafiz Naeemur Rahman, Dr Merajul Huda Siddiqi, Syed Shahid Hashmi, Syed Abdul Rashid, Dr Usama Razi, Farooq Nematullah, Dr Wase Shakir, Abdul Waheed Qureshi, Muhammad Afzal, Maulana Hizbullah Jhakkar and Abdul Hafeez Bajarani while four female member are: Attaya Nisar, Afshan Naveed, Asma Safir and Ra’na Afzal. Members from Balochistan are: Abdul Kabir Shakir, Zahid Akhtar and Maulana Hidayatur Rahman while Yasmeen Achakzai is the female member.