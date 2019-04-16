Boxer Hamza bags back-to-back elite titles

MANCHESTER: Hamza Mehmood made history by becoming the first British boxer of Pakistani origin to win back to back Elite National Championships.

Hamza, who is only 19, defeated Connor Daly by a split decision in the under-52kg weight category.

After his win, he is in the list of probables to represent Team Great Britain in the Olympic Games.

While speaking to Geo News after the win, Hamza said: “I would like to dedicate this win to my family and coach. Without their constant help and support, it wouldn’t have been possible.

“Britain is our home and we should do what we can to bring glory to this great country. I am hopeful that I will represent England soon in the Olympics and will win gold.”

Hamza has also won a gold medal in the Eindhoven Box Cup in Holland representing Team GB. The tournament included boxers from 23 nations including boxing powerhouses Uzbekistan and Mongolia. Hamza hails from Milton Keynes but his parents are from Village Jhakar in District Jhelum.