Rangers CC celebrate 56th birthday

KARACHI: The Rangers Cricket Club, one of the oldest clubs of the country, celebrated its 56th birthday with traditional enthusiasm here at the NBP Sports Complex in Clifton the other day.

Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui, Secretary Communications to Government of Pakistan, in his telephonic address on the occasion, praised the untiring efforts of the officials of the Rangers CC to have kept the club operational for more than five decades.

“It’s really gladdening to find the Rangers CC working with the same intensity today even after 55 years. It has been one of the leading cricket clubs of Karachi and its role in the development of the game from the grassroots level merits recognition,” he remarked.

“Its founder members may have retired from service but they have not lost the passion to run the Rangers CC,” said Shoaib, who has served as Karachi’s Commissioner. Former finance secretary Dr Waqar Masood Khan, who is president of the Rangers CC, expressed the desire to make the club more proactive in order to reach its goals. “Although we are today celebrating 56 years of our existence, I find that it’s about time to turn it around by conducting meetings a bit more regularly to acquire funds and utilise them for carrying out more activities for our youngsters who deserve to be given more exposure,” the Rangers CC president stated.

Ahmed Hussain was declared the best batsman, while Nasir Ali was adjudged the best bowler. The award for the best all-rounder was clinched by Babar Hussain. S M Babar and Hayatullah Khan claimed the prizes for the best wicket-keeper and the best fielder, respectively.

Saleem Swelah, Umar Shahid and Asim Altaf was recognised for their performance for the club in 1960s and 1970s. The function was also attended by Iqbal Mahmood, Kunwar Idris, Anwar Haji Karim, Amin Dawood, and Prof Siraj-ul-Islam Bukhari.