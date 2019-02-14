Residents protest lack of facilities at Swabi THQ

SWABI: The residents of Tehsil Chota on Wednesday blocked the Swabi-Jehangira and Chota Lahor-Yar Hussain roads for traffic to protest the lack of doctors and other staff in the Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital.

The protesters from different areas marched to the junction point of Swabi-Jehangira and Chota Lahor-Yar Hussain roads and staged a protest. Speaking on the occasion, they said that the posts of various doctors had been vacant since long. “They had just constructed the building. And no required facilities and staff are available in the hospital,” said an elder. They criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government for not providing adequate health facilities to the people. The elders said the hospital had been converted into referring centre. “The patients visiting the hospital are being asked to go to other health facilities,” said another elder. Meanwhile, the people suffered a lot due to the blockade of the roads. The protesters dispersed peacefully after the DSP Chota Lahor Muhammad Iqbal assured them to raise the issue with the authorities concerned.