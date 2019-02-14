DHQ hospital Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA: The first shelter home has been established up here at the DHQ hospital Gujranwala. Addressing the ceremony, Commissioner Waqas Mehmood said that all basic facilities would be ensured at the shelter home. The residents of this shelter home will be entertained with a three-time standard meal while necessary staff has been appointed there for the purpose, he added. Deputy Commissioner Naila Baqar said that after the inauguration, the relatives of the patients could spend their nights in a comfortable atmosphere. This shelter home will be expanded.