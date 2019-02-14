close
Thu Feb 14, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
February 14, 2019

DHQ hospital Gujranwala

National

February 14, 2019

GUJRANWALA: The first shelter home has been established up here at the DHQ hospital Gujranwala. Addressing the ceremony, Commissioner Waqas Mehmood said that all basic facilities would be ensured at the shelter home. The residents of this shelter home will be entertained with a three-time standard meal while necessary staff has been appointed there for the purpose, he added. Deputy Commissioner Naila Baqar said that after the inauguration, the relatives of the patients could spend their nights in a comfortable atmosphere. This shelter home will be expanded.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan