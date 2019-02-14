close
Thu Feb 14, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
February 14, 2019

SHC directs NAB to submit progress report against former provincial minister

OC
Our Correspondent
February 14, 2019

Karachi: Sindh High Court on Wednesday directed national accountability bureau to submit progress report with regard to ongoing investigation against former Sindh Minister for Law Ziaul Hasan Lanjar in accumulation of wealth case.

Law minister Lanjar has obtained protective bail from SHC against NAB’s call up notice with regard to accumulation of wealth and properties. The court took exception over non-appearance of Ziaul Hasan counsel Farooq H Naek and directed him to argue the case on next date of hearing.

NAB prosecutor had submitted that law minster did not mention purchase of bungalow in Clifton worth Rs.90 million and other details of assets. He submitted that inquiry against the petitioner has been completed and sought time to submit progress report. The court extending protective bail of former law minister directed NAB to submit progress report on March 20.

