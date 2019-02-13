Imran proves himself as 'puppetp PM of IMF: PPP

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan acted as an ‘Ambassador of IMF’ with raising the tariffs of electricity and gas as well devalue the Pakistani rupee going before IMF.

“The Prime Minister has made a tall claim that he will prefer suicide rather than opting for IMF Package but now he proved himself as a “Puppet Prime Minister of IMF a with this U-turn he cheated with the people of Pakistan,” said Information Secretary of the PPP Parliamentarians Dr Nafisa Shah while addressing a press conference along with Palwasha Khan and media coordinator of the PPP Nazir Dhoki here Tuesday.

Dr Nafisa Shah said the Prime Minister should tell the nation and parliament about the conditions on which the deal was made with the IMF. “The Prime Minister should also explain to the Parliament and people of Pakistan about the agreements with Saudi Arab, Dubai and China and whether these were loans, investments or bank deposits,” she questioned. She said the government has taken record loans in its first six months. “Shahzad Akbar claimed that around 800 properties of the Pakistanis unearth in Dubai but where these were and whether it was “Aleema Amnesty,” she remarked.

She said the government was imposing taxes on the people of Pakistan and at the same time giving facilities to their close friends. “The people will suffer in the coming days as the government is still on container,” she observed.

Dr Nafisa Shah said Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has taken credit that the government has made the Opposition leader as the Chairman Public Accounts Committee but now why the government taking a U-turn on it.

Palwasha Khan said Imran Khan was a diehard supporter in the referendum of General (R) Pervez Musharraf. “Why the Prime Minister was going to Bani Gala with leaving the Prime Minister House and to whom he wanted to convey a message through this act,” she questioned.