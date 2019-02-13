close
Wed Feb 13, 2019
Akhtar Amin
February 13, 2019

Foreign asset charges dropped from reference against Arbab Alamgir, spouse

National

PESHAWAR: The Accountability Court on Tuesday dropped charges of making foreign assets from a reference filed against the former federal minister for communication Arbab Alamgir Khan and his spouse Asma Alamgir after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) failed to produce any evidence about the assets before the court.

The accountability court judge, Ishtiaq Ahmad, heard the application filed by the Pakistan People's Party's former lawmakers, seeking deletion of charges about foreign assets in the reference against them as these were levelled without any evidence or proof.

