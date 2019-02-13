Peshawar police team visits PSCA

LAHORE: In a bid to replicate the Police Integrated Command, Control and Communication Centre and Emergency Helpline 15 operations in Peshawar, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Police Project Director DIG Saleem Marwat, accompanied by other senior officers, called on his Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) counterparts. PSCA Chief Operating Officer DIG Akbar Nasir Khan assured the KP police DIG of full support from PSCA in replicating the project in Peshawar. DIG Marwat praised the PSCA’s expertise and experience and said the launch of the PSCA model in Peshwar would help make the city safe. PSCA has previously extended technical support in similar projects in Quetta and Karachi, said a PSCA spokesperson.

Assumes charge: The newly-appointed additional inspector general of police, Punjab Highway Patrol, Capt. (r) Ahmad Latif, assumed the charge of his post on Tuesday.