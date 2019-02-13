close
Wed Feb 13, 2019
February 13, 2019

A company in losses

Newspost

February 13, 2019

For many years now, PTV has been suffering from different issues, including the regularisation of contract employees and delayed promotions. New developments in the recent past are reducing the transport and medical facilities offered to employees. At present, the channel is facing administrative issues and not the financial one — as PTV earns around Rs10 billion/annum from the utility bills in addition to around Rs2.5 billion annually from commercials.

The minister for information and broadcasting had earlier announced reforms in the national TV channel and claimed to bring it to the level of the UK-based BBC. What has the relevant ministry done so far to upgrade PTV? The prime minister must personally look into the affairs of PTV and should take steps to resolve the issue in a timely manner.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad

