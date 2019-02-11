tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A sinus infection may be caused by bacteria, viruses or even fungi. Treatment depends on the type of infection, so you should see your doctor for a diagnosis and treatment options. Here are common symptoms of a sinus infection, courtesy of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases:
* Headache, particularly first thing in the morning.
* Pain in the forehead, jaw, teeth and cheeks, or between the eyes.
* Swollen or inflamed tear ducts, eyelids, and other tissues surrounding the eyes.
* Congestion, sore throat, neck pain or cough.
* Fever, weakness and fatigue
A sinus infection may be caused by bacteria, viruses or even fungi. Treatment depends on the type of infection, so you should see your doctor for a diagnosis and treatment options. Here are common symptoms of a sinus infection, courtesy of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases:
* Headache, particularly first thing in the morning.
* Pain in the forehead, jaw, teeth and cheeks, or between the eyes.
* Swollen or inflamed tear ducts, eyelids, and other tissues surrounding the eyes.
* Congestion, sore throat, neck pain or cough.
* Fever, weakness and fatigue