Sinus infection

A sinus infection may be caused by bacteria, viruses or even fungi. Treatment depends on the type of infection, so you should see your doctor for a diagnosis and treatment options. Here are common symptoms of a sinus infection, courtesy of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases:

* Headache, particularly first thing in the morning.

* Pain in the forehead, jaw, teeth and cheeks, or between the eyes.

* Swollen or inflamed tear ducts, eyelids, and other tissues surrounding the eyes.

* Congestion, sore throat, neck pain or cough.

* Fever, weakness and fatigue