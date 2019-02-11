close
Mon Feb 11, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
HN
healthday news
February 11, 2019

Sinus infection

Islamabad

HN
healthday news
February 11, 2019

A sinus infection may be caused by bacteria, viruses or even fungi. Treatment depends on the type of infection, so you should see your doctor for a diagnosis and treatment options. Here are common symptoms of a sinus infection, courtesy of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases:

* Headache, particularly first thing in the morning.

* Pain in the forehead, jaw, teeth and cheeks, or between the eyes.

* Swollen or inflamed tear ducts, eyelids, and other tissues surrounding the eyes.

* Congestion, sore throat, neck pain or cough.

* Fever, weakness and fatigue

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad