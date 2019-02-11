Four booked for murder after 15 years in Sialkot

SIALKOT: Police have booked four persons in a murder case after 15 years of the incident.

Police Sunday said that 15 years ago, Shah Hussain of Bhopalwala town in Sambrial police precincts had gone somewhere with four persons, including Anwar and Yaseen, for 'dum' (a kind of spiritual treatment) but never returned.

Later, when inquired, Anwer and Yaseen had shown ignorance about the whereabouts of Shah Hussain.

On March 12, 2018, some locals had found a skeleton from the fields near the Bhopalwala town. The skeleton’s samples were sent to Lahore for DNA test.

The recently-received report of the DNA test confirmed that it was of deceased’s Shah Hussain. Police have registered a case against four persons, including Anwar and Yaseen on the complaint of Robina Kausar, daughter of the deceased.