close
Mon Feb 11, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
February 11, 2019

Four booked for murder after 15 years in Sialkot

National

OC
Our Correspondent
February 11, 2019

SIALKOT: Police have booked four persons in a murder case after 15 years of the incident.

Police Sunday said that 15 years ago, Shah Hussain of Bhopalwala town in Sambrial police precincts had gone somewhere with four persons, including Anwar and Yaseen, for 'dum' (a kind of spiritual treatment) but never returned.

Later, when inquired, Anwer and Yaseen had shown ignorance about the whereabouts of Shah Hussain.

On March 12, 2018, some locals had found a skeleton from the fields near the Bhopalwala town. The skeleton’s samples were sent to Lahore for DNA test.

The recently-received report of the DNA test confirmed that it was of deceased’s Shah Hussain. Police have registered a case against four persons, including Anwar and Yaseen on the complaint of Robina Kausar, daughter of the deceased.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan