Four booked for murder after 15 years in Sialkot

SIALKOT: Police have booked four persons in a murder case after 15 years of the incident.

Police Sunday said that 15 years ago, Shah Hussain of Bhopalwala town in Sambrial police precincts had gone somewhere with four persons, including Anwar and Yaseen, for 'dum' (a kind of spiritual treatment) but never returned.

Later, when inquired, Anwer and Yaseen had shown ignorance about the whereabouts of Shah Hussain. On March 12, 2018, some locals had found a skeleton from the fields near the Bhopalwala town.

The skeleton’s samples were sent to Lahore for DNA test. The recently-received report of the DNA test confirmed that it was of deceased’s Shah Hussain.

Police have registered a case against four persons, including Anwar and Yaseen on the complaint of Robina Kausar, daughter of the deceased.

Mobile apps: Deputy Commissioner Syed Bilal Haider Sunday said that the district administration had launched the mobile applications: 'Salam Sialkot', 'Patient Referral System (PRS)' and 'Toll Free Helpline' to change the old system of governance.

Talking to media men, the DC said that the district administration had taken this new initiative to make the services delivery better in different government departments.

He said that through 'Sarkar Sialkot' application, citizens could receive information and register their complaints about police stations, union councils, basic health units (BHUs), tehsil headquarter (THQ) hospitals and schools.

Through 'Saaf Suthra Sialkot' application, the performance of Sialkot Waste Management Company (SWMC) could be judged. The 'Patient Referral System’ application will be helpful in making the services delivery better regarding the health sector while the 'Qeemat Sialkot' application is designed to help control the prices and evaluate the performance of the price control magistrates in the district, he informed.

MAN CRUSHED TO DEATH: A speeding truck crushed a man to death here on Sunday. A pedestrian Zahid was on his way when a speeding truck (J-8947) hit him. Zahid succumbed to injuries on the way to hospital while the truck driver fled the scene. Police have registered a case against the truck driver.

Meanwhile, a man was crushed to death under the wheels of a train at Rex Chowk Railway Crossings on Sunday. Waris Ali of Mohallah Muhammadpura was crossing the railway lines when suddenly the train arrived and crushed him under its wheels.