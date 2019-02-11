close
Mon Feb 11, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
February 11, 2019

Three die inDI Khan road accident

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Three persons, including a child, were killed in separate road mishaps in the district on Sunday, police and hospital sources said. The first accident occurred on Dera-Quetta road when a speedy passenger bus crushed a truck driver, Muhammad Javed, to death near Dhup Sarhi.

In another incident, a passenger wagon hit an auto rickshaw on Chasma Road, leaving the rickshaw driver to death on the spot. The sources added that a minor boy, whose name could not be ascertained, fell from a tractor-trolley and died on the spot.

