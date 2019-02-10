Physician writes to govt for specialised cardiac care for Nawaz

LAHORE: The personal physician of the incarcerated former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has requested the Punjab government to provide medical and specialised cardiac care to the former premier as recommended by the Services Hospital’s Special Medical Board.

In a letter addressed to the additional chief secretary home, Punjab, of which copies were also sent to the chief secretary and others, on Saturday, Dr Muhammad Adnan Khan requested the government to execute the final recommendations of the Special Medical Board considering the serious concerns about Nawaz Sharif’s medical condition—particularly his unstable cardiac disease. While quoting the recommendations of the Special Medical Board, Dr Adnan observed the board had recommended shifting the former premier to an institution where expert cardiac care facility was available 24 hours.

“The exigency of the matter demands a prompt response from authorities, please”, Dr Adnan said in his Tweet in which he also uploaded an image of the letter.