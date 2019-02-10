Greece backs Macedonia’s Nato bid, completing name deal

ATHENS: Greek lawmakers on Friday approved Macedonia´s NATO accession bid, putting the final touches on a historic deal to end a 27-year name row between the two countries.

A majority of 153 lawmakers supported the legislation, while 140 voted against. “Today´s vote closes the most important round of obligations involving Greece,” Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras told parliament ahead of the vote. “I´d like to welcome North Macedonia, a country friendly to Greece, a country that must be an ally in efforts to establish security, stability and peace in the region. “History will judge us. I feel we have carried out our patriotic duty,” Tsipras said. The ratification was part of a deal signed in June to change Macedonia´s name to the Republic of North Macedonia, and lift Greek objections to its EU and NATO membership bids. Tsipras on Friday said the deal had “upgraded” Greece´s international standing. Skopje must adopt the new name “in the public discourse, in addition to all street signs and official documents,” he added. Since 1991, Athens has objected to its neighbour being called Macedonia because Greece has a northern province of the same name.