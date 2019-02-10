Students express solidarity with Kashmiris

Islamabad : Keeping the nation’s tradition alive, IMCG (PG), F-7/4 observed the Kashmir Solidarity Day in a befitting manner, renewing the pledge to continue extending all possible support to people of Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) who are struggling for more than seven decades to get their legitimate right to self-determination.

The ceremony was privileged with the presence of Director Colleges (FDE), Javed Iqbal Mirza as chief guest. In other participants were the Principal, Prof. Farkhanda Ishtiaq, faculty and the students of the college gathered to express solidarity to the people of Kashmir. Starting with the holy name of Almighty Allah, a numbers of activities were presented by the performers to pay tribute to Shuhada-e-Kashmir who sacrificed their lives to get inalienable right of self-rule in line with resolution passed by the UN Security Council.

Shazia Shakeel, Assistant Professor Department of English presented a heart touching documentary on Kashmir Dispute. A group of Students presented Kashmiri Folk and national songs depicting their affection with Kashmiri people.

Iffat Khalid, Professor, Department of Islamic Studies expressed her views about the Kashmir issue and focused on immediate solution of this contention between Pakistan and India. She also drew attention how Indian Army has been violating the Human Rights in Kashmir where the international community is silently watching the scene of brutality.

Finally the winners among the participants of multiple contests held in connection with Kashmir Day awarded with prizes by the chief guest Javed Iqbal Mirza. In Urdu Debates, Palwasha Iqbal wins the prize, in English Declamation Rikza Khattak was the winner while in painting and tableau competitions Tooba Sohail and Sahista Anwer and group got the wining prizes. This year, students secured distinctive positions in annually held University and Board Examination to whom the honourable chief guest Javed Iqbal distributed the prizes among the position holders.

At the end of ceremony Principal Prof. Farkhanda Ishtiaq paid a thanking note to the guest and presented him the college insignia. In his address to the audience, the chief guest appreciated the hard work of college Principal, faculty and students to remembering the hardships and miseries of innocent Kashmiri people and showing their true emotions towards them.

He highlighted the core issue with other ad joint matters in this region. He said that Kashmir and Palestine issues are international, and in this regard could be resolved on international grounds. But unfortunately these issues are neglected. .He also admired the academic excellence of distinctive students and advised them to work hard more to succeed in life ahead. The ceremony ended with national anthem presented by the students.