Monfils stuns Tsitsipas in Sofia

SOFIA, Bulgaria: Australian Open semi-finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas was stunned in the quarter-finals of the Sofia Open on Friday, losing 6-3, 7-6 (7/5) to veteran Frenchman Gael Monfils.

Greece’s world number 12 Tsitsipas defeated Roger Federer in the last 16 in Melbourne before falling to Rafael Nadal in the semi-finals of the season’s opening Grand Slam event.

However, the 20-year-old came unstuck on Friday against the world number 33. The 32-year-old Monfils next faces Russian third seed Daniil Medvedev who beat Martin Klizan of Slovakia 6-4, 6-1.