UK expats willing to invest in Pakistan Banao certificate

ISLAMABAD: British Pakistanis expressed their willingness to invest in ‘Pakistan Banao Certificate’ introduced by the government to attract foreign exchange reserves in the country, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfikar Bukhari said.

Bukhari attended two fundraisers hosted by Sayeeda Warsi, member of House of Lords and Naz Shah, member of British Parliament in UK, official statements said on Saturday.

“I feel encouraged to see such response from the Pakistani community in the UK, everyone is willing to give,” the special assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis was quoted as addressing a roadshow.

Pakistani expats can invest in Pakistan Banao Certificate. It is a risk-free instrument along with incentives for the investors. With an annual interest rate starting from 6.25 percent, the certificate gives overseas Pakistanis the opportunity to serve their country while they also reap the benefits. The newly issued bonds can be bought online. They just need to have National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis and valid documents.

The leaders of the Pakistani business community in UK attended the event and apprised the special assistant of their concerns and problems.

Bukhari said the government is working on the facilitation of Pakistani expats.

“A positive change in Pakistan is already evident. The incumbent government is reaching out and encouraging Pakistanis all over the world to invest in their homeland.”

The official said the government would facilitate overseas Pakistanis in all domains. “It is time for the Pakistani business community to come forward and utilise its skills and resources for the development of their home,” he added. “The current government’s main focus is on attracting overseas Pakistanis which is why the new system of e-visas is being introduced.”

Bukhari said Pakistan is the future investment destination for the world and there are endless opportunities for the Pakistani business community of the UK.

Prime Minister special assistant said the incumbent government is committed to make Pakistan an economic power and in this drive British Pakistanis will have to play the most pivotal part.

“With your assistance, Pakistani economy will improve and better opportunities for our young generation will be created,” he said.

“We just need to create awareness and encourage our people abroad. More investment in Pakistan Banao Certificate will lead to a considerable rise in Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves.”

The official said China and Turkey flourished because their manpower in other countries played their due roles. “It is time for Pakistanis abroad to do the same for their motherland.” Bukhari further said the government is working on to improve ease of doing business.