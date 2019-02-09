Passenger bogies to be manufactured indigenously from next year: Rashid

Islamabad: Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Friday announced that all passenger bogies would be manufactured indigenously at the Pakistan Railway Carriage Factory (PRCF) from next year.

Addressing workers of the Pakistan Railways Carriage Factory, he said “I promise that no passenger coach will be imported in future from next year and all the passenger bogies will be prepared in Pakistan Railway factory.”

He alleged that previous rulers ignored Pakistan Railways Carriage Factory to get kickbacks in deals for import of the bogies. He said it was unfortunate that Pakistan Railways performance had declined due to wrong policies of the previous government.

The minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate a train Thal Express on February 11. Sheikh Rashid said two freight trains have been launched recently while more trains will be added in the fleet in near future.

Besides, he said a VIP passenger train would be launched on March 30 while more passenger trains would also be started soon. He said during next five year, there would be an effective network of railways across the country. The minister also announced to make Pakistan Railways budget from its own resources from next financial year.

He said 20 new trains had been launched from its resources while the same number would also been started in the coming days. “All credit to start new 20 trains goes to employees of Pakistan Railways,” he added.

He also announced to start air-conditioned train for poor passengers. He said locomotives would also be built in Pakistan Railways Carriage Factory. The minister also apprised the audience that Pakistan Railways had earned Rs2 billion additional profit from passenger train service during last six months.

The minister also announced Rs3000 honorarium each for all employees of Pakistan Railways Carriage. He said a summary had been moved to Prime Minister for regularization of 144 employees of the factory while remaining employees would be regularized soon.

He said a VIP train would be launched on March 30 and added that another VIP train would be launched soon. The minister also announced to bring salary package of Railways police at par with Punjab Police. The minister also visited different areas of the carriage factory and interacted with workers busy in manufacturing of the coaches.