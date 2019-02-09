close
Sat Feb 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
Agencies
February 9, 2019

Pakistan, IMF yet to reach deal

Top Story

A
Agencies
February 9, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are yet to reach an agreement over a new loan programme, sources said on Friday, despite a recent contact between the two sides.

Sources within the Ministry of Finance said that Pakistan once again approached the global lender for provision of loan, however, the two sides could not reach a consensus. They said the difference of view between the two sides has reduced, but talks could not yield any results. It is hoped that matters would be finalised before a meeting of the IMF executive board, the sources said further.

They said it has been made clear to the IMF that Pakistan is in no haste to get the new programme. "An agreement would be signed with the IMF as soon as a favourable programme is given," said a spokesman for the Ministry of Finance, terming the recent talks "positive." The spokesman further clarified that Pakistan is not getting the IMF programme for the sake of dollars only.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story