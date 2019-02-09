Pakistan, IMF yet to reach deal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are yet to reach an agreement over a new loan programme, sources said on Friday, despite a recent contact between the two sides.

Sources within the Ministry of Finance said that Pakistan once again approached the global lender for provision of loan, however, the two sides could not reach a consensus. They said the difference of view between the two sides has reduced, but talks could not yield any results. It is hoped that matters would be finalised before a meeting of the IMF executive board, the sources said further.

They said it has been made clear to the IMF that Pakistan is in no haste to get the new programme. "An agreement would be signed with the IMF as soon as a favourable programme is given," said a spokesman for the Ministry of Finance, terming the recent talks "positive." The spokesman further clarified that Pakistan is not getting the IMF programme for the sake of dollars only.