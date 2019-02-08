Science expo from Feb 11

Islamabad: Federal Ministry of Science and Technology has planned to arrange three-day activities including conference on Higher Education in Science and Technology for Socio-Economic Development of Pakistan and Science and Technology Expo from February 11-13.

The event will be arranged at Pakistan Council Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR, an official in the ministry told this agency on Thursday. The conference will revolve around the linkages between adaptation of best practices by sharing the success stories of universities of Pakistan which leads to Domestic Education Policy Reforms, Economic Growth, Sustainable Development, Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

The official informed that the objective behind arranging this expo is to realize and emphasize upon the public mission and potential of higher education in Pakistan and facilitate the engagement between academic institutions, industry, policy makers and leadership to share and recommend best practices.

The event will provide an interdisciplinary platform for all the stakeholders of the society like education policy makers, researchers, industry and social sector representatives to present and discuss the most recent innovations, trends and concerns pertinent to higher education.

The two-day conference will be held from February 11-12 and comprise over two technical sessions on the theme Curriculum: current trends in science and technology over emerging needs and bridging gap to enhance quality education in science and technology with experts from various leading universities and departments.

The Science and Technology Expo will start from February 12-13 where the innovative science products will be exhibited. The expo will be open for the students from different educational institutions, the official added.

These activities being arranged by the ministry after a long time will serve as catalyst to promote the local scientific products and provide a platform to the scientists to share their expertise.