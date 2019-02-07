Karachi struggle against Faisalabad in QAT final

ISLAMABAD: Karachi Blues were left struggling at 194-7 on the opening day of the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy Grade II final against Faisalabad at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on Tuesday.

Pacers Ehsan Adil (4-51) and Waqas Maqsood (3-61) ran through the Karachi Blues top order as the region reached 194-7 at close of opening day’s play.

Saud Shakeel (83) was the only notable run-getter for Karachi Blues. He smashed 13 fours during his 120-ball innings.

On the opening day only 45.2 overs play was possible. Scores in brief: At Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad: Karachi Region Blues 194-7 in 45.2 (Saud Shakeel 83, Hasan Mohsin 37, Akbarur Rehman 27; Ehsan Adil 4-51, Waqas Maqsood 3-61) vs Faisalabad Region.