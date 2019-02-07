Gunmen kill two Afghan journalists

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KABUL: Two journalists were shot and killed when gunmen stormed their radio station in northeast Afghanistan, officials said Wednesday, underscoring the dangers faced by reporters in the war-torn country. The pair, both men in their 20s, were gunned down inside the studios of Radio Hamsada, a private broadcaster based in Taloqan, the capital of Takhar province.
