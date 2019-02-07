Delay in probe angers late SP Tahir Dawar’s family

PESHAWAR: The family of Muhammad Tahir Dawar has expressed anger over delay in forming a proper body to find the truth behind the kidnapping and murder of the slain police officer.

"We have rejected the so-called JIT formed to probe my father SP Tahir Dawar's murder," his son Amjad Dawar said on Wednesday. He also posted the statement on his social media accounts.

The joint investigation team (JIT) was constituted to investigate the circumstances in which Tahir Dawar, the slain superintendent of police serving in Peshawar, was kidnapped from Islamabad and taken to Afghanistan where his body was found buried in Nangarhar province.

"The government promised to form parliamentary commission comprising three opposition members and two representatives of the treasury benches. For the last three months, we have met every official from provincial to federal level but we all were provided mere assurances (and not something practical)," said Amjad Dawar.

He said they had demanded an international commission to probe the issue. Tahir Dawar, SP Rural, went missing in October last year from Islamabad and later his body was found in Afghanistan.

The family had initially rejected the joint investigation team and demanded an international body to probe the matter. It later agreed not to demand an international commission and wait for the findings of the joint investigation commission. The government later also announced that a parliamentary commission would probe the incident.