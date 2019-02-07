Southern Punjab: Punjab CM approves launch of Sehat Card

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has accorded approval to the launch of Sehat Insaf Card (SIC) programme for southern Punjab districts. It has been decided to introduce Sehat Insaf Card in Rajanpur district during the third week of this month.

In this regard, the chief minister has said people of Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan and Muzaffargarh districts will also be issued SIC to facilitate them on their doorsteps. Every family would spend up to Rs 7.20 lakh on free medical facilities while the expenditure will be borne out by the government. The government has provided the facility of treatment of all the diseases through this card and the expenditures of transportation from residence to hospital and vice versa will also be given. He said Sehat Insaf Card is a great gift for the people of Punjab as people are being provided best healthcare facilities by the PTI government. Marked improvement has been ensured in health sector. We will fulfill every promise made with the people and no one will be deprived of best healthcare facilities, he added.

Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid and Secretary Specialized Health and Medical Education called on Usman Buzdar at his office and apprised him about the salient features of Sehat Insaf Card.