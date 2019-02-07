Calligraphy expert from UK calls on PM

ISLAMABAD: A calligraphy expert from the UK Sonia called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday. She presented him a piece of her art which had an image of the prime minister along with national anthem.

Talking to the prime minister, the calligraphist said she is overwhelmed by his political struggle and vision. She expressed her desire to make efforts for highlighting the positive image of Pakistan worldwide. Sonia’s expertise in calligraphy became famous on social media. She visited from Qatar to meet the prime minister.