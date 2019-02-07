NAB summons Shahid Khaqan in LNG scam probe

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi has summoned former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on February tomorrow (Friday) to record his statement with regard to ongoing investigations into the LNG scam.

The NAB had launched investigation against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in the capacity of minister for petroleum and natural resources during the tenure of the government of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif along with other officials of the ministry for alleged misuse of power with respect to LNG terminal project.

The NAB was probing awarding a 15-year contract for an LNG terminal allegedly to a favourite company in violation of rules. The NAB Rawalpindi had already quizzed former finance minister Miftah Ismail in the second week of January on this issue as he was summoned in the capacity as former chairman SSGCL Board.