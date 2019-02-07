STA provides equipment to tennis bodies of three cities

KARACHI: Sindh Tennis Association (STA) has given equipment to the bodies of Mirpurkhas, Dadu, and Jacobabad.

This was done under the Junior Tennis Initiative (JTI) by STA. The association will soon start this ITF programme in these cities.Khalid Rehmani, Senior Vice President of Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF), informed ‘The News’ said that as per guidelines from PTF the JTI activities have been held in Karachi for last two years.

“Now, bi-monthly inter-school tournaments are also being held in Karachi. The first edition was held at Al Zehra School, Firdous Colony, two months ago,” said Khalid. And the second edition was recently held at St Mary Primary School (Guru Mandar) with the support of Primary Education Department Karachi and International Lawn Tennis Club of Pakistan, he added.