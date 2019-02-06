Alhamra Art Gallery holds photo exhibition on Kashmir Day

LAHORE: Alhamra Arts Council marked the Kashmir Solidarity Day with dedication and expressed solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

To highlight the brutalities of Indian armed forces in Indian-Held Kashmir, a photographic exhibition was kicked off at Alhamra Art Gallery, The Mall, on Tuesday in connection with the Kashmir Solidarity Day, Feb 5.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Fayyazul Hassan Chohan along with Provincial Food Minister Samiullah Chaudhary and Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Ather Ali Khan.

Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said Kashmir was a fundamental issue between Pakistan and India. Pakistan will always support the people of Kashmir on every forum, he said. He said the government and every member of PTI were with the Kashmiri people. The government demands a referendum in Kashmir according to the resolution of the United Nations, he said.

Chohan said human rights were badly being violated in Indian-Held Kashmir by the Indian forces. He stated that not only all Muslim countries but other countries too should play their role in stopping the Indian army from killing people of Kashmir. “The struggle for freedom of Kashmir must go on and we will not rest until the Kashmir Valley was freed from Indian occupation,” he added.

The Lahore Arts Council executive director condemned the killings of innocent people of Kashmir. He said, “We have strong bonds with Kashmir.” The exhibition has been organised to focus and highlight the Kashmir issue and human rights violations in Indian-occupied Kashmir. The people from different walks of life visited the exhibition.