Six, including four women, killed in Sukkur road accidents

SUKKUR: Six including four women were killed in different road accidents in Sukkur region on Monday.

In a road accident involving a speeding passenger van and a rickshaw three women were killed and 20 others were injured at Lyari stop near Khairpur.The dead and injured were shifted to Kot Diji Taluka Hospital, where three women were pronounced dead. The deceased were identified as Zakia w/o Nazir Hajano, Uzma d/o Sanaullah Sohu, Nihala w/o Jamal Din Rind.

The injured included Kareeman Katohar, Samina Katohar, Asif Abbasi, Ghulam Yasin Malik, Awais Hajano, Zameeran Rind, Zohaib Rind, Parveez Katohar, Manthar Wassan, Abdullah Sheikh, Abdul Rasheed Channo, Shakeel Bhutto, Irshad Mir Jutt, Gulzar Channo, Ramiz Mallah, Atta Muhammad Chachar, Saeed Phulpoto, Saeed Junejo, Irfan Shar and others.

In another road accident, a van hit a motorcycle in Tando Adam, killing Naran Kohli and his wife Dharmi Kohli while their son Dyalo Kohli was injured. In another road accident, a truck collided with a motorcycle, instantly killing the rider Khaliq Supio in Pano Aqil.