CM Balochistan vows to support Gladiators

KARACHI: Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan has promised full support for Quetta Gladiators, saying that he expected the PSL franchise to stage sports events for athletes of the underdeveloped province.

A Quetta Gladiators delegation led by team manager Azam Khan met with CM Balochistan. Pakistan international player Anwar Ali was also present on the occasion. “We will try to facilitate Quetta Gladiators in all possible ways in their attempt to stage competitions in Balochistan,” Jam Kamal said.

“Quetta Gladiators have made us proud with their never-say-die attitude and strong performances in PSL. It’s because of them that people recognise Quetta globally. They have been great ambassadors of the city and Balochistan,” he added.

The delegation apprised the CM about the work Quetta Gladiators did in the last three years under the leadership of owner Nadeem Omar, including talent hunt, inter-school competitions, bringing top youngsters of the province to Karachi in order to groom them.

“Nadeem Omar has done a big favour to the people of Quetta and Balochistan,” Jam Kamal added. “Gladiators have given hope to the youth of Balochistan and it is because of them that our youngsters have started taking cricket seriously.”

The delegation officially invited Jam Kamal on behalf of Nadeem to come to the UAE and support Gladiators during PSL’s fourth edition to which the CM said that he would try his best to be there and support the team.

“I hope that Quetta Gladiators win the PSL title this time.”He also praised Gladiators’ decision to have two players from Balochistan, Jalat Khan and Mohammad Asghar.Also present during the meeting were sports minister Abdul Khaliq Hazara, provincial minister Naseebullah Mari and Minister of Energy Mubeen Khilji.