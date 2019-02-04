close
Mon Feb 04, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
February 4, 2019

Faisalabad, Karachi Blues in QAT final

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
February 4, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Faisalabad and Karachi Blues reached Quaid-i-Azam Trophy final following first innings lead points over their opponents in their respective semis.

At Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad, hosts edged out Abbottabad on first innings lead while in Mirpur (AJK) Karachi Blues got better of AJK on first innings led.

Scores in brief: Abbottabad Region 220 all out in 71.5 overs (Aitzaz Habib Khan 80 not out, Sajjad Ali 39, Ehsan Adil 4-36, Asad Ali 2-45). Faisalabad Region 255-2 in 64 overs (Khurram Shahzad 88 not out, Shahid Saddique 87, Arshad Iqbal 1-35, Himayat Ullah 1-43). Result: Match drawn.

At Mirpur Stadium: AJK Region 113 all out in 52.2 overs (Hassan Razz 37, Mir Hamza 7-36, Ghulam Mudassar 2-27) and 151-6 in 60 overs (Hassan Raza 48 not out, Muhammad Asghar 3-55). Karachi Region Blues 351-9 del in 81.1 overs (Rameez Aziz 135, Akbar-ur-Rehman 50, Asad Shafiq 71, Shadab Majeed 8-116). Result: Match drawn.

