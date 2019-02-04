Boy hurt in Bannu blast

BANNU: A minor boy was injured as explosive material kept in a carton exploded with a big bang at Khojari area in the jurisdiction of Kakki Police Station here on Sunday, local police said. The police said that some unknown persons had kept the explosive materials in a carton for subversive activities which suddenly exploded as the minor boy, Ahmed Yar, touched it being unaware of the explosives. The injured boy was immediately shifted to the district hospital.