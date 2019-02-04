Boy hurt in Bannu blast

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BANNU: A minor boy was injured as explosive material kept in a carton exploded with a big bang at Khojari area in the jurisdiction of Kakki Police Station here on Sunday, local police said. The police said that some unknown persons had kept the explosive materials in a carton for subversive activities which suddenly exploded as the minor boy, Ahmed Yar, touched it being unaware of the explosives. The injured boy was immediately shifted to the district hospital.
BANNU: A minor boy was injured as explosive material kept in a carton exploded with a big bang at Khojari area in the jurisdiction of Kakki Police Station here on Sunday, local police said. The police said that some unknown persons had kept the explosive materials in a carton for subversive activities which suddenly exploded as the minor boy, Ahmed Yar, touched it being unaware of the explosives. The injured boy was immediately shifted to the district hospital.