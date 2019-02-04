Farmers stage demo

TOBA TEK SINGH: Residents of Chak 298/JB, Gojra, on Sunday staged a demonstration against the Gojra MC for alleged failure to stop dirty water to their fields. They told reporters that the Gojra Municipal Committee’s dirty drain water was being supplied towards their village for the last few years, which was destroying their crops. They also stated that due to the bad smell their children were suffering from various diseases. They have urged the deputy commissioner to direct Gojra MC officials to immediately stop the supply of dirty water to their village.