close
Mon Feb 04, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
February 4, 2019

Farmers stage demo

National

OC
Our Correspondent
February 4, 2019

TOBA TEK SINGH: Residents of Chak 298/JB, Gojra, on Sunday staged a demonstration against the Gojra MC for alleged failure to stop dirty water to their fields. They told reporters that the Gojra Municipal Committee’s dirty drain water was being supplied towards their village for the last few years, which was destroying their crops. They also stated that due to the bad smell their children were suffering from various diseases. They have urged the deputy commissioner to direct Gojra MC officials to immediately stop the supply of dirty water to their village.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan