Charming still life paintings bring human spirit to life

Islamabad : A truly amazing exhibition of still life paintings by Shanghai-based Pakistani artist Irfan Cheema, a self-taught painter who has developed his technique through extensive study of classical realism, opens at Tanzara here today (Monday).

“In fine art, the expression ‘still life’ denotes a particular genre of painting, usually consisting of an array of items laid out on a table. Some of the greatest still life paintings contain complex messages symbolized in the manifestation of objects displayed and the manner in which they are arranged. Hence when viewing a still-life composition, the viewer must be conscious that the items displayed may be symbols, infusing the painting with symbolic significance,” the gallery’s director Noshi Qadir stated to enable better understanding of the perspective from which the paintings need to be viewed.

Cheema is a realist painter, but his paintings are more than an imitation of what is seen. He has the magic of capturing the essence of the vignette that he replicates on canvas. Beyond realism, he understands his subject matter well. His canvases are well balanced and the imagery strong and fascinating. One can almost taste and touch the fruit or smell the fragrance of the roses and lilies that he renders skillfully.

In a written statement released to the media, Cheema states, “This year, for the most part, I remained absorbed in intricate patterns of Kashmir shawls. These splendid textiles, along with their unmatched elegance, carry tales of a time and a world close to my heart. The fruits, stout and ripe, with delicate skins, symbol of sustenance and bearers of life, also found their way amongst a variety of objects. All these are a part of my existing vocabulary of things with certain connotations. There are leaves, some worn and yellowed with age others unfurling with highlights dancing on the edges, reminiscent of the omnipresent cycle of life and redolent of our own transience. Almost always there are painstakingly rendered other things, an empty glass or a piece of china, for quiddity or painterly swagger. There are a few birds in these tableaux, unamused budgies and startled finches, adding life to these impressions of fleeting moments.”

Cheema intricately works his still life compositions depicting fruits at the peak of ripeness or flowers in full bloom. In his recent work, he has moved away from simply using fruits and flowers in their pure form for still life portraiture, by incorporating birds and embroidered Kashmiri textiles, infusing a different dimension to his work that refreshingly generates a significant sense of existence and rich heritage.

Cheema’s skillful use of colour invigorates his subjects and breathes life and vitality into each composition. For instance, in ‘Still life with Finches and Strawberries,’ his tantalizing use of red gives the berries a succulent appearance. His work celebrates nature, life and creative heritage of places that he has visited, lived in and loved!