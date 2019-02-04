Erring cops removed from checkpost near Peshawar Motorway

PESHAWAR: The capital city police officer (CCPO) removed the cops manning a checkpost near the Motorway Toll Plaza for bothering general public, an official said on Sunday. The official said CCPO Qazi Jamilur Rehman during a surprise visit closed all the policemen manning the checkpost at the Motorway Toll Plaza to the Police Lines on public complaints. The cops allegedly bothered the general public and did not perform duty as per the official guidelines. The official said the CCPO directed Superintendent of Police (SP) Rural Circle Tariq Habib to deploy dutiful cops at the checkpost.