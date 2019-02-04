Appearance of under-trial prisoners

LAHORE: As many as 3,362 under-trial prisoners from Lahore and 66 prisoners from other districts were safely presented in various courts by Headquarters Judicial Wing. Sharing the weekly performance of the Headquarters Judicial Wing, the SP Headquarters said that lady police constables also presented 72 woman prisoners in the relevant courts. He said that 17 policemen donated blood to patients of the intensive care units (ICUs) of different hospitals.