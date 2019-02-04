Water release from dams increased for meeting irrigation demand

LAHORE: Water release from the dams has been increased for meeting the irrigation demand after concluding of annual canal closure.

The outflow from Tarbela Dam increased to 23,000 cusecs. Mangla Dam's outflow stood at 10,000 cusecs. Inflow of Chenab River at Marala was 11,900 cusecs. Water flows at barrages are as follows: Jinnah: Inflow 32,000 cusecs and outflow 32,000 cusecs; Chashma: inflow 26,300 cusecs and outflow 36,000 cusecs; Taunsa: Inflow 23,500 cusecs and outflow 23,200 cusecs; Panjnad: inflow 11,800 cusecs and outflow 7,900 cusecs; Guddu: inflow 26,100 cusecs and outflow 23,600 cusecs; Sukkur: inflow 19,600 cusecs and outflow 4,100 cusecs; Kotri: Inflow 3,700 cusecs and outflow zero cusec.

The reservoirs, level and storage: Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1,386 feet, present level 1433.86 feet, maximum conservation level 1,550 feet, live storage on Sunday 0.902 million acre feet (MAF). Mangla: Minimum operating level 1,050 feet, present level 1124.95 feet, maximum conservation level 1,242 feet, live storage on Sunday 0.923 MAF.