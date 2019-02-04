IG Punjab takes notice of three incidents

LAHORE: The inspector general of police, Punjab, on Sunday took notice of three incidents happened in Lahore, Faisalabad and Sialkot.

Taking notice of the incident of misbehaviour with a teacher in area of Hunajarwal police station, Lahore, he directed the DIG Operations to investigate the matter and submit a report to him. Upon acting on the directions, the DIG Operation submitted the initial report to the IG.

According to the report, police acted upon receiving information that Ashfaq was violating Kite Flying Act. When Incharge of Thokar Niaz Baig Chowki along with two constables reached the place, Ashafq and his relatives/family members resisted and started beating police officials. The Sabzazar SDPO and Hunjarwal SHO rushed to the scene to help the fellow police officials. Police registered FIR No 190/19 under Kite Flying Act, 382,342,353,186,427,147 and 149 and arrested the accused. Meanwhile, the IG took notice of an incident of torture of a boy in Faisalabad and directed the CPO to investigate the matter. The CPO submitted the initial report to the IG.

According to the report, the recent incident was result of an old rivalry between two parties. A few days ago, Waseem submitted an application against Akram, aka Toni that he had snatched his mobile but before any further legal proceeding, both parties solved the matter with mutual understanding and hence no further action was taken. Accused Akram held grudge against Waseem and again attacked his shop with his friends and tortured him publicly. The video of the incident also went viral.

The police promptly responded to the situation and registered an FIR, No 84/19, under 342, 148/149 and arrested the all five nominated accused; Akram, aka Toni, Abdul Ghaffar, Abbas, Anees and Akram, aka Billa Gujjar. The Iqbal Town Division SP has been directed to monitor the case.

Taking notice of the incident of alleged scuffle and torture of the staff of a petrol pump by a police constable, the IG directed Sialkot DPO to investigate the matter. The DPO submitted the initial report to the IG.

According to the report, Constable Asad Hameed is not involved in the incident and he was not present at the scene and he was wrongfully being linked to the incident. Though, there was a quarrel at the petrol pump but no other incident happened there. The petrol pump administration also has not submitted any application regarding robbery for further legal action.

According to the details, Rajad Hameed and Allah Raham came at a petrol pump at Madni Chowk, Sialkot and started fighting with the petrol pump staff on price and quantity of petrol. Rajad Hameed also slapped a staff member. Rajad Hameed is a former constable of Punjab Police and was dismissed from police department. In case of any application for legal action, a prompt action will be taken, the report said.