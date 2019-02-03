Illegal structures in Tarnol areas demolished

Islamabad: On the directions of Capital Development Authority (CDA) management, Enforcement Directorate of the Authority carried out a gigantic operation in the area of Tarnol and razed several illegal constructions and encroachments established illegally on state land.

In this operation, Enforcement Directorate was assisted by Islamabad Capital Administration (ICT) and Islamabad Police while heavy machinery of MPO Directorate of the Authority was utilized to demolish illegal constructions.

During the operation carried out on Saturday, encroachments established on 100 kanals of sate land were completely demolished. During this operation 110 rooms and shops being used for residential and commercial purposes were demolished. It is pertinent to mention here that CDA management along with ICT had carried out a joint survey for demarcation. In the light of which the anti-encroachment operation was carried out and state land was got vacated from illegal occupants.