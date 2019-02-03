Rain and snowfall blessings of God: Imran

ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister, Imran Khan, has termed the recent rain spell and snowfall in the country as a special blessing of Allah Almighty.

In a tweet on Saturday, he said “the rains and snowfall we have received are truly a blessing from God.” The prime minister said the rains had been timely for our crops, especially the rain-fed crops. He said the rainfall would raise the water table while the snow will melt into the rivers.

In the meanwhile, the met experts have said this year's rainfall and snowfall are certainly more than what they had in the corresponding period of the last year and even more than the normal rainfall and snowfall. They said the rainfall and snowfall in the last two months of the last year were comparatively less than normal to what we had in the corresponding months of the previous years.

Another expert said that it is a global cycle, that after every few years certain parts of the world have robust rainfall but incidentally the same areas get longer dry spells. Pakistan has also experienced the same in the past. “No prediction can be made about the future on this count.”