‘Go Green Gujranwala’ drive inaugurated

GUJRANWALA: ‘Go Green Gujranwala’ drive was inaugurated here on Saturday.

Commissioner Asad Ullah Faiz, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Naila Baqar and MPA Shaheen Raza planted saplings at Quaid-e-Azam Divisional Public School.

Addressing the ceremony, the commissioner said some five million saplings would be planted throughout the division and approximately 2 million saplings would be planted in Gujranwala district only.

He said all DCs of the division had been given a target of planting saplings in their respective districts.

He said educational institutions, civil society and government departments would also play their role to achieve the goal of planting saplings.

Other speakers stressed the need of imparting awareness among citizens about the drive.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Kanwal Batool, Assistant Commissioners Tariq Hussain Bhatti, Shahid Abbas, DMO Khawaja Waqar Ahmed, Director Information Abid Noor Bhatti, Director Agriculture Javed Budhyar, Director Forest Syed Asim Naqvi, CEO Waste Management Company Attiqur Rehman and other officers were also present on the occasion.