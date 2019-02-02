ANP backs PPP on 18th Amend

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party has decided to take political parties on board on 18th amendment to formulate a joint strategy to resist any move against it. Former President Asif Ali Zardari arrived in Islamabad and called on Awami National Party (ANP) leader Ghulam Ahmed Bilour at his residence. The ANP leader said that his party supports the PPP stance on 18th amendment, adding that the government’s intentions in this regard are not good. Zardari said that people will suffer from the anti-people policies of PTI government. “Everyone in the country is at unease due to the economic situation of the country. People are worried about the increasing cost of living,” he said. ANP leader Mian Iftekhar Hussain, PPPP Secretary General Farhatullah Babar, PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, Zardari’s spokesman Amir Fida Paracha, Dr Qayyum Soomro and Humayun Khan were also present on the occasion.