Traffic cop martyred in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: A ticketing officer of the traffic police was martyred when motorcyclists opened fire on him during a chase in Bhanamari on Friday. Some police officials immediately after the incident suspected it was target killing. However, later it was learnt that Ajmir Khan, ticketing officer, was performing duty in Bhanamari when one of the two motorcyclists he was chasing for a traffic violation opened fire on him. He received bullets in chest and leg and succumbed to his injuries. The capital city police officer, SSP traffic and SSP operations, visited the spot as police cordoned off the area. The police officials said a search operation was underway to arrest the attackers. CCPO Qazi Jamilur Rehman and other officers praised the bravery of the deceased who chased the motorcyclists even though they were armed with a pistol. "He actually grabbed one of the motorcyclists when the other one opened fire on him. He received bullets in chest and leg," SSP Traffic Kashif Zulfiqar told The News. The official said he was chasing the two motorcyclists from Bhanamari in a rickshaw when he intercepted the biker riders at Ramdas. The funeral prayer for the deceased was offered at the Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines.