Loads of complaints against Wapda at public forum in Dir

DIR: The consumers put forward loads of complaints about electricity-related problems at a public forum organised by Wapda authorities in Upper Dir district.

The forum was organised at the office of executive engineer (XEN) in Dir town. Superintendent Engineer (SE) Israr Khan, divisional director technical Usman Akbar, deputy director commercial Abdul Wadood, XEN Upper Dir Muhammad Javed and other officials of the Wapda were also present.

Awami National Party tehsil Dir president Muhammad Azam Khan said that the Wapda authorities had promised to supply electricity to Chukiatan grid station from Golen Gol powerhouse transmission line within two months.

However, he claimed that even after the passage of five months, not a single electricity pole had been installed. He said the people of Dir would once again disrupt the Golen Gol transmission line in the jurisdiction of Dir if the Wapda authorities did not fulfil their promise. The ANP leader complained that bills were being sent without checking units in meters.

“A meter reader has come to my house for checking units only once during the last 10 years,” he claimed. One Anwar Zeb said that the Wapda employees had shut eyes to electricity thieves. He added that the people often repaired damaged power transformers on own, though it was the responsibility of Wapda.

The consumers also complained about overbilling and misbehaviour with consumers by Wapda employees. The superintendent engineer said that he would take up the issue of Golen Gol with the higher authorities.

He said they were facing a shortage of staff that is why they cannot ensure regular meter reading in some areas. The official appealed to the people to cooperate with Wapda personnel in catching electricity thieves.

He directed SDO of Dir to examine the express line to Dir town from Chukiatan grid station and benefit the whole town from it, instead of a few areas. People thanked the Wapda authorities for organising the forum and assured their cooperation.