Murad to face Ali in badminton final

KARACHI: Defending champion Murad Ali and highly experienced Ali Mehdi blasted their way into the final of the men’s singles competitions of the 56th National Badminton Championship at Lahore on Wednesday.

Besides, holder Mahoor Shehzad and Ghazala Siddique qualified for the women’s singles final. Both the finals will be held on Thursday (today).In men’s singles semi-final, Murad of NBP got the better of experienced Azeem Sarwar of WAPDA 21-15, 21-15.

In the first semi-final, veteran Ali Mehdi of WAPDA had overcome his teammate Aoun Abbas. The latter got retired hurt after losing the first set 18-21.

In the women’s singles first semi-final, international Mahoor Shehzad of WAPDA, the reigning champion, whacked Sehra Akram of WAPDA 21-15, 21-15 to set final date with Ghazala of SNGPL, who beat Aneela Irshad of WAPDA 22-20, 18-21 and 21-13 in the other semi-final.

The pair of Ghazala Siddique of SNGPL and Saima waqas of WAPDA overpowered Sehra Akram and Huma Javed of WAPDA to clinch the women’s double crown. The set scores were 21-17, 21-15.

The pair of Rizwan Azam and Sara Mohmand of NBP defeated WAPDA’s Awais Zahid and Sehra Akram 21-12, 21-14 to win the mixed doubles title.

In men’s doubles first semi-final, Awais Zahid of WAPDA and Raja Zulqarnain of NBP defeated Zunnain Javed and Aoun Abbas of WAPDA 21-19, 21-10. In the final, they will face Attique Chaudhry of WAPDA and Raja Hasnain of NBP, who defeated Hashir Bashir of WAPDA and Murad Ali 21-18, 21-10 in the other semi-final.