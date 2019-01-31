Several senior police officers transferred, given new responsibilities

The Sindh Police Department on Wednesday made changes at the range and district levels by posting officials on vacant posts and removing others.

According to a notification, orders have been issued for a number of postings in view of the authority conferred on the department by a judgment of the Sindh High Court.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Imran Yagoob Minhas, who was awaiting posting, has been transferred and posted with immediate effect and until further orders DIG Traffic Licensing & Training, Karachi, in place of DIG Farhat Ali Junejo (nominated to attend 110th National Management Course).

SSP Faisal Abdullah, assistant inspector general of police, operations, CPO, has been allowed to look after the charge of the post of assistant inspector general of police, research, Sindh, in addition to his own duties.

SSP Farrukh Ali, assistant inspector general of police, admin, CPO, Sindh, has been transferred and posted with immediate effect and until further orders SP District Ghotki in place of Dr Assad Ejaz Malhi, who stands transferred.

The notification says that SP Dr Assad Ejaz Malhi of District Ghotki has been transferred and made with immediate effect and until further orders assistant inspector general of police, admin, CPO, Sindh, Karachi.

SP Dr Syed Qamar Abbas Rizvi of the Headquarters, East, Karachi Range, has been transferred and posted with immediate effect and until further orders SSP Principal, Police Training College, Saeedabad, Karachi, in place of SSP Irfan Ali Baloch (who is on ex-Pakistan leave and has been directed to report to the CPO).

SP Dr Farrukh Raza, awaiting posting in the CPO, has been transferred and posted with immediate effect and until further orders SP Investigation East-II (District Malir), Karachi Range, against an existing vacancy.

SP Asif Ahmed Bughio, SP Traffic, District South, Karachi, has been transferred and posted with immediate effect and until further orders SP District Matiari against an existing vacancy.