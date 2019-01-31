Two friends battle for life after being run over by tanker

A day after two minor siblings were killed when a speeding oil tanker hit their motorcycle and ran them over on Shahrah-e-Pakistan, two young friends were also severely wounded under the wheels of another speeding oil tanker in Rizvia Chowrangi, Nazimabad on Wednesday in the second consecutive similar accident in the city.

The two friends were en route on a motorbike when a speeding tanker rammed into their vehicle. They were identified as 25-year-old Furqan Ibrahim and 22-year-old Danish Aslam, residents of Pirabad.

They were taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. Doctors have termed their condition critical and Furqan has also lost a leg in the accident. According to SHO Zulfiqar Kayani, the tanker driver sped off after the incident, but the police later found him and arrested him.

This was the second similar accident to have occurred in the past two days at Karachi’s busiest thoroughfares. Earlier two minor siblings, 6-year-old Ayesha and 8-year-old Ali Raza were crushed to death, while their ill-fated father Shakeel Ahmed was severely wounded when an oil tanker ran them over on Shahrah-e-Pakistan.

Nine injured

Similarly, at least nine people were wounded in a road accident on Northern Bypass on Wednesday when a speeding dumper hit a Suzuki vehicle near Taiser Town within the limits of Surjani police station.

According to Surjani SHO Idress Bangash, the victims in the Suzuki vehicle were on their way to Orangi Town to attend the religious congregation. As a result of accident, the Suzuki vehicle turned over, injuring nine of its passengers.

The victims were later taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. They included Qari Abdul Rasheed, 30, Israruddin, 35, Iqbal Noor, 25, Naimullah, 27, Abid Ali, 32, Noman Shah, 40, Noor Muhammad, 60, Ghulam Rehman, 45 and Ghulam Khan, 50. The SHO further said that the dumper driver managed to flee following the accident. A case has been registered and further investigation is under way.