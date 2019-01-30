Students throng Jang education expo in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA: A large number of students and their parents thronged the education expo organised by the Jang Group here on Tuesday.

Inaugurating the expo, Deputy Commissioner Naila Baqar said that education always played an important role in the prosperity and development of any country. She appreciated the Jang Group efforts for promoting the education in the country and congratulated the Jang Group administration for holding such a successful expo in Gujranwala.

RPO Tariq Abbas Qureshi said that the Jang Group had proved that it was very keen to promote the education in the country. He said that the Jang Group was not only providing guidance to the students, but also playing its due role in the development of the country. The students and their parents praised the Jang Group efforts for organising the expo.

About 40 educational institutions had set up their stalls and briefed the students about their career. CTO Ghulam Abbas Tarrar, SSP Operations Saqib Sultan, ADCG Dr Rabia Riasat, CM Complaint Cell in-charge Khalid Aziz Lone, Jang Group Marketing & Advertising Sales MD Syed Sarmad Ali, Director Marketing North Sadia Sharif, General Manager Marketing Operations Amjad Saeed and others were also present. Later, Jang Group Marketing & Advertising Sales MD Sarmad Ali distributed the appreciation letters and shields among the stallholders.

Earlier, the Jang Group has successfully arranged the education expos in Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Peshawar, Faisalabad and Multan while this was the fourth expo in Gujranwala.